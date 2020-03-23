FY2020 Earnings Forecast for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $7.33 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.57. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.27 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ManpowerGroup from $95.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.10.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $54.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $52.54 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.48 and a 200-day moving average of $89.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.71.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $85,839,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $80,536,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,581,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,154,000 after acquiring an additional 298,112 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 495.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,033,000 after acquiring an additional 240,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $9,986,000. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $509,765.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,711.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,373,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

