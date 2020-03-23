FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) Issued By Raymond James

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Mullen Group in a report released on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.75 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Mullen Group from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.47.

Shares of MTL opened at C$4.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $494.77 million and a PE ratio of 6.85. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$4.61 and a 12 month high of C$12.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.20.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$314.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$316.22 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is 87.08%.

In other Mullen Group news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.60 per share, with a total value of C$29,640.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,640.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

