FY2020 Earnings Forecast for TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

TKYMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKYMY opened at $8.66 on Monday. TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.30.

TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR Company Profile

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, propylene oxide, chlorinated solvents, isopropyl alcohol, and polyvinyl chloride.

