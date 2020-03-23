FY2020 EPS Estimates for Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) Cut by Raymond James

Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.23) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.97). Raymond James has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Calfrac Well Services’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.29) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$317.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$328.73 million.

CFW has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$1.25 to C$0.40 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cormark lowered their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$1.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Calfrac Well Services presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of C$0.92.

TSE:CFW opened at C$0.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of C$0.13 and a twelve month high of C$3.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.35.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.