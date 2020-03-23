FY2020 EPS Estimates for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Lowered by DA Davidson

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carter’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $5.68 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.73. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Carter’s’ FY2021 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Carter’s from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Carter’s from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.71.

NYSE:CRI opened at $66.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.60 and a 200-day moving average of $99.86. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $63.17 and a 52 week high of $112.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 37.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRI. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

