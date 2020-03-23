FY2020 EPS Estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. Decreased by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) – Barrington Research cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CVGI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Shares of CVGI stock opened at $1.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16. The company has a market cap of $61.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $9.77.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $189.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.40 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 14.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVGI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth about $67,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 446.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 42,378 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 15.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 81,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

