FY2020 EPS Estimates for Cumulus Media Inc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Cumulus Media in a report released on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now expects that the company will earn $2.58 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.92. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s FY2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CMLS. ValuEngine cut shares of Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Cumulus Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cumulus Media currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CMLS opened at $5.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $82.42 million, a PE ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.73. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cumulus Media during the third quarter valued at $1,227,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 84,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 13,348 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 247,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 105,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

