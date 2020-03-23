FY2020 EPS Estimates for Fortress Biotech Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Fortress Biotech in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.98) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.11). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 109.09% and a negative return on equity of 81.02%. The company had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

FBIO stock opened at $1.23 on Monday. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $91.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

