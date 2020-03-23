FY2020 EPS Estimates for Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) Cut by Raymond James

Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Precision Drilling in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). Raymond James also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Precision Drilling to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI cut Precision Drilling to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank cut Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital cut Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.76.

Shares of PDS stock opened at $0.33 on Monday. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $88.93 million, a PE ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $282.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDS. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 590.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 47,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 40,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

