FY2020 EPS Estimates for Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Raised by Analyst

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Rwe Ag Sp in a report released on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rwe Ag Sp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Rwe Ag Sp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HSBC raised Rwe Ag Sp from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets raised Rwe Ag Sp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rwe Ag Sp from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rwe Ag Sp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

OTCMKTS RWEOY opened at $21.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.23. Rwe Ag Sp has a 1-year low of $21.93 and a 1-year high of $38.50.

Rwe Ag Sp Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

