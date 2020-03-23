FY2020 EPS Estimates for Thomson Reuters Corp Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Thomson Reuters in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.97 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.00. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock.

TRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.79.

TRI stock opened at $55.33 on Monday. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $53.54 and a twelve month high of $82.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.79.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.83%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 9,596,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,423,000 after acquiring an additional 102,162 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,893,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,036 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,362,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,234,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,864,000 after acquiring an additional 116,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,910,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,684,000 after acquiring an additional 123,428 shares during the last quarter. 20.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

