FY2020 EPS Estimates for W W Grainger Inc Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GWW)

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for W W Grainger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $18.16 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $18.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for W W Grainger’s FY2022 earnings at $22.13 EPS.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GWW. William Blair raised shares of W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.45.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $213.78 on Monday. W W Grainger has a 1 year low of $212.01 and a 1 year high of $346.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.31%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

