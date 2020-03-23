FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Renasant Corp. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Renasant in a report released on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.48 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.92. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Renasant alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. TheStreet downgraded Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renasant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $20.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Renasant has a 12 month low of $19.78 and a 12 month high of $37.36.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNST. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Renasant by 5,832.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 800,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,565,000 after buying an additional 787,153 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,543,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,030,000. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,516,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,021,000. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Renasant news, Director John Foy acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.66 per share, for a total transaction of $30,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,796.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Read More: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.