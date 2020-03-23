FY2021 EPS Estimates for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Decreased by Cormark

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Birchcliff Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, March 19th. Cormark analyst G. Ursu now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.07.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$1.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Laurentian dropped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$1.60 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$1.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt cut shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$1.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.74.

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$0.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.96. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.58 and a 52-week high of C$4.00. The company has a market cap of $194.13 million and a P/E ratio of -3.26.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$164.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$155.50 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0262 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is -46.88%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

