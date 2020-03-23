FY2022 EPS Estimates for Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) Decreased by SunTrust Banks

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Richardson now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $4.41 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.63.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MIC. Wells Fargo & Co raised Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Macquarie raised Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Macquarie Infrastructure to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $15.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.93. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $45.93.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.50 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 9.03%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.35%. Macquarie Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

