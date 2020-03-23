FYDcoin (FYD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,716.00

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded up 57.5% against the U.S. dollar. FYDcoin has a market cap of $966,641.79 and approximately $1,716.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000642 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00001338 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000233 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About FYDcoin

FYDcoin (FYD) is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 451,596,708 coins and its circulating supply is 435,873,968 coins. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com.

FYDcoin Coin Trading

FYDcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

