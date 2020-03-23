G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.17.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GTHX. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

GTHX stock opened at $10.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.71, a quick ratio of 13.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $41.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.94.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

