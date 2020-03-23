Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 14,000 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,200 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $18,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on EOG. Cfra downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.67.

EOG Resources stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.52. 4,856,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,578,133. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $107.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

