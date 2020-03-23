Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 17,000 Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,229,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $20,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Waddell & Reed Financial stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $11.37. 622,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,080. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $793.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $19.18.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.85 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

