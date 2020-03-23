Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 35,500 Shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 664,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.34% of H & R Block worth $15,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in H & R Block by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 52,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 13.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,013,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,660 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H & R Block during the third quarter worth $784,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 36.7% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 30,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 377,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HRB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on H & R Block from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on H & R Block in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Standpoint Research raised H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on H & R Block from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

HRB stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.06. 179,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,674,425. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. H & R Block Inc has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $29.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.35.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). H & R Block had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 416.90%. The firm had revenue of $519.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that H & R Block Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 48.37%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

