Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 52,000 Shares of Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,738,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.94% of Pretium Resources worth $19,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PVG. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Pretium Resources by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,907,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,647 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Pretium Resources by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,739,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,616,000 after purchasing an additional 807,100 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,397,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 848.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 554,604 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,273,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,777,000 after acquiring an additional 317,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

PVG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $15.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

PVG traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $5.80. The company had a trading volume of 408,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,887. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.48. Pretium Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $13.83.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.18 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.