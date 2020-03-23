Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 999,000 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,537,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.54% of B2Gold worth $22,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in B2Gold by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in B2Gold by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in B2Gold by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in B2Gold by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter.

BTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. TD Securities raised shares of B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.91.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,047,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,016,573. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $4.93.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $313.66 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

