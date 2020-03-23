Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.15% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $16,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 714.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 182,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,629,000 after purchasing an additional 160,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,055,000 after purchasing an additional 156,001 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 644,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $238,330,000 after purchasing an additional 149,842 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 319,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,351,000 after purchasing an additional 137,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded down $4.73 on Monday, hitting $324.28. 15,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,616. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.66 and a 12-month high of $413.02.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $624.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 76.08% and a return on equity of 4.06%. Analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIO. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

