Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $18,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1,284.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,626,000 after purchasing an additional 70,116 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.56.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $7.28 on Monday, hitting $57.65. The company had a trading volume of 300,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,986,529. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $58.72 and a 52-week high of $105.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.89 and a 200 day moving average of $90.61. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.