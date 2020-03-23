Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 263,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 1.27% of EnPro Industries worth $17,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 506,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,844,000 after buying an additional 300,450 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,204,000 after buying an additional 157,778 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 216,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after buying an additional 111,371 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after buying an additional 55,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after purchasing an additional 54,504 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower acquired 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.95 per share, with a total value of $95,346.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,474.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.40. The company had a trading volume of 53,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,672. The stock has a market cap of $649.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.27. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $75.73.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $286.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.70 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.84%. EnPro Industries’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

