Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 966,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Sterling Bancorp worth $20,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,548,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,651,000 after buying an additional 389,528 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,360,000 after buying an additional 334,457 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 289.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 294,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 219,025 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 334,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 199,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $86,642.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,987.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. O’toole purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,148.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STL traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.70. 266,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,083,981. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $22.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

STL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

