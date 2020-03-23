Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $16,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $1,036,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,856 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $66,210,000 after acquiring an additional 36,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.54. 6,171,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,441,568. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.28.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.28.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

