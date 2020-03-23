Gabelli Funds LLC Has $17.48 Million Holdings in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.35% of ONE Gas worth $17,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

In related news, Director John William Gibson acquired 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $260,307.06. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OGS traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.52. The company had a trading volume of 44,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,286. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ONE Gas Inc has a one year low of $65.85 and a one year high of $96.97.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $452.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.92 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.30%. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Sidoti lowered their target price on ONE Gas from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.86.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.