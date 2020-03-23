Gabelli Funds LLC Has $17.68 Million Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.06% of TE Connectivity worth $17,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,857,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,232,271,000 after buying an additional 233,761 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,273,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,611,000 after buying an additional 490,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,174,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $304,291,000 after buying an additional 117,590 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,394,000 after acquiring an additional 884,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,970,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $188,855,000 after acquiring an additional 300,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

TEL stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,696,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,518. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $101.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.62.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.97.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

