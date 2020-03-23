Gabelli Funds LLC Has $18.47 Million Stock Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $18,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Baxter International by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,082,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,214,000 after purchasing an additional 433,693 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 316.2% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Baxter International by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 87,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International stock traded down $4.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.56. The company had a trading volume of 197,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421,981. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.47.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

BAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.16.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

