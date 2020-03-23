Gabelli Funds LLC Has $18.57 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Crown worth $18,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Crown by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Crown by 2,189.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded down $3.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,162. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.59 and its 200 day moving average is $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.03. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.87 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Crown had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.70.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

