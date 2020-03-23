Gabelli Funds LLC Has $19.15 Million Stock Holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,449,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,428 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.13% of Centurylink worth $19,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $937,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Centurylink by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 237,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Centurylink by 1,189.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Centurylink by 3.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 830,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 29,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Centurylink by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Indraneel Dev acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 773,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,965,577. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bruce Hanks acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,091. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CTL traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.53. The stock had a trading volume of 12,480,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,638,987. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90. Centurylink Inc has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.73%. Centurylink’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTL shares. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centurylink presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

