Gabelli Funds LLC Has $19.92 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Zimmer Biomet worth $19,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,561,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $383,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,082 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,151,000 after purchasing an additional 775,694 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,196,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $628,081,000 after purchasing an additional 333,008 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,207,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $180,691,000 after purchasing an additional 280,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 531,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,571,000 after purchasing an additional 203,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.17.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $5.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,742. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $161.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.16 and its 200 day moving average is $141.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

