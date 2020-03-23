Gabelli Funds LLC Has $20.16 Million Position in Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,405,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416,758 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.77% of Option Care Health worth $20,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OPCH. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.05.

NASDAQ:OPCH traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,220. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.48. Option Care Health has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $18.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average is $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $720.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.85 million. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Option Care Health will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

