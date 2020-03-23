Gabelli Funds LLC Has $20.46 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 135,300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.09% of American Water Works worth $20,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $729,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,499,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,209,000 after acquiring an additional 31,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in American Water Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,273,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.57.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $5.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.48. 1,628,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $98.25 and a 1-year high of $141.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.22.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $853,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,920.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $1,308,330.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,166.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

