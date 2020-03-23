Gabelli Funds LLC Has $22.16 Million Position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 618,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 4.35% of Cutera worth $22,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,656 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cutera by 633.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 148,779 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after buying an additional 128,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cutera by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 465,757 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after buying an additional 95,597 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Cutera by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 70,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 24,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

CUTR has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Cutera from $45.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

In other news, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $94,172.00. Also, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 26,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $629,321.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,126.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 63,960 shares of company stock worth $1,493,312 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

CUTR traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.42. 5,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,637. Cutera, Inc. has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.49 million, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.77.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $51.80 million during the quarter. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

