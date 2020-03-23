Gabelli Funds LLC Has $22.58 Million Stake in St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,138,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 1.89% of St. Joe worth $22,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth $471,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth about $4,934,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of St. Joe by 15.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOE stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.79. 28,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,407. St. Joe Co has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $23.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 0.94.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.60 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 5.05%.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

