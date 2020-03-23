Gabelli Funds LLC Has $22.69 Million Position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 612,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,166 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.10% of FOX worth $22,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOXA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on FOX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra lifted their price objective on FOX from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.47.

FOXA stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.22. The stock had a trading volume of 690,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,627,789. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.23. Fox Corp has a 52-week low of $20.78 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fox Corp will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

