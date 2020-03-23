Gabelli Funds LLC Invests $18.46 Million in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 393,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,462,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.83% of Ra Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000.

Get Ra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $101,244.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,054.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $493,832.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,521 shares in the company, valued at $397,163.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,763 shares of company stock worth $1,199,953. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RARX shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Ra Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.20. The company had a trading volume of 42,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,679. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.78 and a quick ratio of 14.79. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $47.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average of $42.54.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts expect that Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.