Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,298,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 55,091 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $16,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 13,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 12,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 72,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 52.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP Unit stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.72. 20,845,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,538,332. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $15.86.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.91.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $62,350.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,194,000 shares of company stock worth $58,313,277. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

