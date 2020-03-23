Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $21,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MMC traded down $3.10 on Monday, reaching $76.77. 2,235,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,807,267. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.79 and a 12 month high of $119.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.56.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

