Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.09% of Church & Dwight worth $15,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 480.1% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 48,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 39,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,256,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

Church & Dwight stock traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.45. 167,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,693,998. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.87%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

