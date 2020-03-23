Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,636,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,314,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Cision at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cision by 5,443.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,740,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cision by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,028,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,224,000 after acquiring an additional 53,680 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cision during the 4th quarter worth about $17,711,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Cision by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,724,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,195,000 after acquiring an additional 765,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Cision during the 4th quarter worth about $11,605,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

CISN remained flat at $$9.99 during trading on Monday. Cision Ltd has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.69 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.42.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cision in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cision presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

About Cision

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

