Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 819,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.20% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $18,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 689.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,223 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 97.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,061 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AU traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.85. 811,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,298,732. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of -0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.11.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.79.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

