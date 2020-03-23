Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 26,000 Shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 639,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.61% of Hain Celestial Group worth $16,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,670,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,213,000 after buying an additional 314,662 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,169,000 after buying an additional 522,795 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,432,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,145,000 after buying an additional 144,761 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,092,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,354,000 after buying an additional 22,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,092,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,456,000 after buying an additional 52,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Boever purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $149,881.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,881. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hain Celestial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.64.

Hain Celestial Group stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.14. 95,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.17. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.92.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

