Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases New Shares in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 474,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,189,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 2.41% of Innophos as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPHS. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Innophos by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Innophos by 238.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Innophos by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Innophos by 471.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Innophos by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPHS remained flat at $$31.99 during midday trading on Monday. Innophos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $37.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.48.

IPHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

Innophos Profile

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

