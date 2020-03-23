Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.09% of Hess worth $18,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HES. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 410.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hess by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Hess by 476.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.26. The stock had a trading volume of 305,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,428,322. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.81. Hess Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $74.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Hess’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HES. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised shares of Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.41.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 226,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $13,079,636.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,570,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,716,238.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $122,369.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,269,717.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,322 shares of company stock valued at $20,890,829 over the last 90 days. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

