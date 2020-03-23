Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Position in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.11% of Avangrid worth $16,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 567.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 370,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,338,000 after purchasing an additional 78,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGR traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.26. 462,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,213. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.21. Avangrid Inc has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $57.24.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 11.04%. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is presently 81.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

