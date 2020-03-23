Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $16,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of L3Harris by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in L3Harris by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in L3Harris by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris alerts:

In other L3Harris news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,530 shares of company stock worth $27,148,116 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris stock traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.37. 1,289,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,245. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.82. L3Harris has a one year low of $149.21 and a one year high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. L3Harris’s payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Cfra boosted their price objective on L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.83.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.