Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 12,800 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $21,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 10.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 16.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

TR stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.64. 183,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,665. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.85. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 0.29. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.79 and a 1 year high of $39.63.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous — dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.